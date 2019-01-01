Make a Mask

COVID-19: Learn how you can support our COVID-19 Emergency Appeal

Thanks to everyone who has offered to create a mask to help our staff during the coronavirus outbreak. We are humbled by your generosity!

The masks you make will be provided to Palomar Health employees who are working in non-patient areas. Although these masks are not the equivalent of an N95 mask, they are extremely helpful in limiting exposure for our employees who are interacting with members of the public. Evidence from other countries suggests that we can "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 by wearing any type of mask that provides a barrier against airborne particles. 

Thousands of masks could eventually be needed in north San Diego County, depending on the severity of the pandemic. By directing these supplies to non-clinical areas, we can conserve medical-grade masks for medical personnel. 

Community members who sew are invited to use this pattern, courtesy of The Turban Project, to create a mask.

You’ll need these supplies:
-Tightly woven cloth in cheerful prints. Each mask requires two 6” x 9” pieces.
-1/4" wide elastic. Cut 7” of elastic for each side. 20” fabric ties can also work.

We are also accepting donations of child masks and masks which include a pocket where an air filter can be inserted. Specific instructions for creating those masks are coming soon. 

Please contact Margaret Mertens at (442) 281-4074 / Margaret.Mertens@palomarhealth.org or Alex Arana at (760) 739-2961 / Alex.Arana@palomarhealth.org with any questions about this project. 

The masks will be washed after they are received, so there is no need for you to wash them.
 
We request you drop off your donated mask at: 

Palomar Health Warehouse
Attn: Mask Donation
2227 Enterprise Street, Escondido, CA 92029

A drop-off bin is located in the lobby at this location. Donations are accepted weekdays between 8 am - 430 pm. Alternatively, if you are unable to drive and must mail them, please mail them to the address above.

We'd appreciate if you would return a completed gift form with your donation so we may properly credit you. Click here to download the form.

Palomar Health's dedicated caregivers thank you for your help!
 

